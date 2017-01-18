In pictures: a Donald Trump waxwork has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Whether you like it or not, President-elect Donald Trump is getting sworn in as the forty-fifth President of the United States this Friday. But before he takes up office in the White House, the future POTUS is making his presence known in London, too. Well, sort of.

Madame Tussauds has unveiled its latest waxwork today – and it's got a serious perma-tan. Yep, Donald Trump has been immortalised in wax at the London attraction, joining the likes of Boris Johnson and Barack Obama.

But how have they tackled his inimitable barnet? They've used yak hair, naturally. And what about those rumours about his hands? Well, they're conveniently clamped around his belt, so you can't exactly see how big (or small) they are. Coincidence? Who knows. But we got a sneak peak of the new waxwork in all its glory.

See The Donald in waxwork form at Madame Tussauds, Marylebone Road, NW1 5LR.

Photos: Andy Parsons

