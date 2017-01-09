Not everyone loved Meryl Streep's anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes...

Just when we thought our 'Reasons to love Meryl Streep' list was getting just a little out of hand, along she comes and does another amazing and glorious thing. This time it was using her Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement acceptance speech at the Golden Globes to take a deserved swipe at Donald Trump, and particularly that vile incident on the campaign trail when he mocked a disabled reporter. Preaching to the choir, you might say – and from Ryan Gosling to Amy Adams, the Hollywood stars who had gathered for the Globes were pretty appreciative, traitorous pinko commies that they are.



But check out the shot at 5.08: clearly, not everyone was having a good time. Over in the corner, the makers and stars of ultra-patriotic war movie 'Hacksaw Ridge', Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, looked decidedly put out. Professed conservatives both, Mel 'n' Vince clearly took umbrage at Meryl's firebrand lefty ramblings. But given Mel's troubled history – and the fact that Vince's recent output includes 'The Internship', 'Anchorman 2' and the second series of 'True Detective' – we doubt that Meryl's all that fussed.

She might be more alarmed by the fact that the President Elect himself took to Twitter to take a pop at her – it's hardly unique behaviour for the thin-skinned reality-show snowflake, but given how many awards shows there'll be over the next four years, and how many people out there in movieland think he's a devious, two-faced cretin, he should probably get used to the abuse.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

