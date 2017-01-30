'Stranger Things' cast lead anti-Trump sentiment at SAG Awards: 'We will hunt monsters!'

Art was overshadowed by politics at last night's SAG Awards. Hollywood came together to celebrate a year of TV and film, with the overriding theme of the night's speeches being President Trump's executive order, which blocks travel to the USA from a number of predominantly Muslim countries.

The politically-charged ceremony saw the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Kerry Washington, Mahershala Ali, Taraji P. Henson, Taylor Shilling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus speak out against the policies of the newly-elected president.

The cast of 'Stranger Things', who picked up the award for ensemble in a drama series, led the reactions. David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, roused the crowds to a standing ovation during his speech.

'We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive,' he said. 'Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of "Stranger Things", we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters.'

Accepting the award for ensemble film, 'Hidden Figures' star Taraji P. Henson said: 'The shoulders of the women we stand on are three American heroes. Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars. This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win, love wins. Every time.’

'Veep' actress Julia Louis Dreyfus condemned President Trump’s ban on immigration in her female actor in a comedy series acceptance speech, saying: 'My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.'

The night continued with Taylor Shilling taking a moment on stage following a win for Netflix's 'Orange is the New Black' to say: 'We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, generations of families who have sought a better life here.' 'Fences' winner Denzel Washington called for a more empathetic society and Emma Stone, who won best actress for her performance in 'La La Land', expressed gratitude for being 'part of a group of people that cares', while Sarah Paulson, who won best actress in a television mini-series for 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' urged viewers to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union.

