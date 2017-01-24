The Great Sausage Roll Off is back in town this Wednesday

Sausage rolls may conjure up images of seventh birthday parties where the spread also included party rings and chocolate fingers, but for chefs at The Great Sausage Roll Off, these flaky pastry-encrusted meaty snacks have basically been elevated to an art form. Seriously, last year's winning 'sausage roll' consisted of pheasant, black pudding puree and raw turnip salad.

Now in its fifth year, the cook-off sees 20 chefs cooking for up to four hours before their creations are judged by the Michelin-starred gate keepers of the cookery world. This year Mark Poynton, chef patron at Restaurant Alimentum, and Dan Docherty, chef director at Duck & Waffle have the enviable task of rating the bakes.

The event is free and you can just turn up on the night, so if you want to sample some seriously fancy sausage rolls, get down there early and grab a good spot so you can nab the leftovers once the judging is over.

Find out more about The Great Sausage Roll Off.

