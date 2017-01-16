Greggs is trialling a delivery service in London

Ever dreamt of a steaming hot sausage roll being delivered to your door on a hungover morning? Well, that dream is one step closer to being a reality. The nation’s favourite pasty specialist (Greggs, obvs) has announced it is trialling a delivery service in London. It was initially trialled in Newcastle, but from today Londoners can tuck into some flaky-pastry-wrapped deliciousness without stepping into the city hubbub.

Don't get too excited yet, though. Although nearly everything from Greggs' menu can be ordered for delivery, at the moment the service is only available to those who live or work in a 0.4 mile radius from Greggs Cheapside and Greggs Eastcheap – so it's a pretty limited catchment area to say the least. And there are a few other catches, too. The minimum spend for delivery is £20 (so that'd have to be some hangover) and orders have to placed before 5pm for next day delivery between 10am and noon – so not quite the instantaneous stodge fix you were perhaps hoping for.

But visions of devouring a cheese and onion lattice at your desk are not all lost. If the service is successful, Greggs has plans to start more trials at other London locations throughout the year. Bring on the steak bakes.

