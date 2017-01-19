Voodoo Ray's is collaborating with Camden street food stalls to create awesome pizza mash-ups

Can't decide between fried chicken and pizza? Voodoo Ray's is making things a little easier for indecisive eaters by collaborating with Camden street food vendors to create some seriously tasty pizza mash-ups. Starting from today, they'll be serving up a different special every Thursday for the next six weeks as part of their Camden Pizza Jam.

They're kicking things off tonight with what is surely the ultimate fast food combo – a friggin' fried chicken pizza. And not just any old chicken, either. They'll be topping their tasty pizzas with deep-fried fare from fried chicken pros Butchies.

They've also got plans for a Szechuan squid pizza with ink (Feb 16), a pizza topped with halloumi fries (Feb 2) from Oli Baba’s (yes, cheese ON cheese), a beef bourguignon pizza from Le Patate (Feb 23), as well as collaborations with Mexican stall Luardos (Jan 26) and Colombian specialists Maize Blaze (Feb 9). Each special will be available for one night only, so you'll need to get down there tonight if you've got your heart set on a fried chicken pizza (which you obviously do). Oh, and they're offering a two-for-one deal on Founders All Day IPA every Thursday – so screw Dry January and get down there for tasty pizza and cheap beer.

Voodoo Ray’s is at North Yard, Camden Market, NW1 8AH.

