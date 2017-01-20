The one restaurant you need to know about this week

Unless you’re really into lurid cupcakes and expensive sandwiches, museum and gallery cafés are reliably ropey. But not so the Whitechapel Gallery. After taking control of the kitchen in 2011, Angela Hartnett – she of the really-very-good Murano, as well as, y'know, Saturday Kitchen – is out, and the canny young chaps behind Soho’s 10 Greek Street and 8 Hoxton Square are in. The Whitechapel Refectory is born!

Given the heritage, expect seasonal, modern-European-leaning sandwiches, salad-y small plates and heartier bits as tasty as the art on the walls. What’s more, today sees the opening of the Refectory's After Hours wine bar, which is also serving up craft beer and decent snacks (charcuterie, burrata and so on). So make like an abstract expressionist, and get sloshing.

