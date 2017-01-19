Vegan street food stall Club Mexicana is taking up residency at Pamela in Dalston

You know you’ve reached peak Veganuary when Dalston bar Pamela announces it’s hosting a 100 percent vegan menu. That’s right, the days of Decatur’s chargrilled oysters are officially over as the New Orleans-inspired pop-up makes way for Club Mexicana: London’s first and only totally animal-free Mexican street food company. And they're there for the long-term, with the residency set to last for the best part of 2017. But don’t panic. These tacos are so good you’d never actually know they were vegan. We’re already fans of the beer-battered tofu ‘tofish’ taco, with salsa verde, pickled red cabbage and chipotle chilli oil, which make for far tastier vegan-inspiration than watching Cowspiracy.

And in a way, this residency is really the perfect fit for Pamela’s, which is decorated with pictures of all the famous Pams including Pamela Anderson AKA the world’s sexiest vegan. So maybe now she'll pop by.

