There's going to be a mass protest against Donald Trump in Parliament Square

More than 1.8 million people have now signed a petition calling on US President Donald Trump’s forthcoming UK State Visit to be called off. Parliament will debate whether the visit will go ahead on Monday February 20, and as they sit down to deliberate, activists and public figures are urging people to join what they hope will be the biggest UK protest in opposition of the new POTUS.

‘Stop Trump: A National Day of Action’ is calling on people across the UK ‘to take to the streets and reclaim the future’. In London, a march on Parliament has been organised for 6pm, convening at Parliament Square. So far, more than 16,000 people have clicked interested or attending on the event’s Facebook page. It follows an emergency demonstration on Downing Street on Monday, which saw thousands march along Whitehall with only a day’s notice.

Anger over Donald Trump’s UK State Visit reached new heights after he signed an executive order last week, bringing in a 90-day ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US, an indefinite ban for Syrian refugees and a suspension of the US refugee programme for 120 days. The protest on February 20, which is organised by the newly formed Stop Trump Coalition, will take place in coordination with ‘One Day Without US’ – a national day of solidarity with migrants from around the world who are living, working and studying in the UK.

Musicians, MPs, activists, writers and comedians, including Owen Jones, Brian Eno, Lily Allen, Frankie Boyle, Paloma Faith, Caitlin Moran and Caroline Lucas have joined the Stop Trump Coalition, and they've written a defiant message on the event’s Facebook page: ‘We are calling for a nationwide day of action to stand up and say no to the future of hatred, racism and division that Donald Trump is trying to create – and to say no to the disgraceful complicity of Theresa May and the British government in supporting him.

‘Protests this week saw tens of thousands take to the streets at just a day’s notice. With a bit of work we can make this national day of action massive! We have a duty to stand up and be counted.’

'Stop Trump: A National Day of Action' will convene on Parliament Square on Monday February 20 at 6pm.

