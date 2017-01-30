Sadiq Khan has spoken out about Donald Trump's travel ban

Just days after Donald Trump's inauguration, the brand new US President has signed an executive order stopping all nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries entering the US for 90 days, as well as halting the US refugee programme for 120 days and banning all Syrian refugees from the country indefinitely.

So far, the controversial order has prompted huge protests outside US airports as well as demonstrations on English soil, including one tonight outside Downing Street. The day before Trump signed the order closing off entry to the US for millions of people, Theresa May handed him a formal invitation from the Queen to come and visit the UK and it's fair to say the move hasn't gone down well. A government petition calling for Downing Street to stop the state visit has already reached nearly 1.4 million signatures and is receiving around two thousand signatures per minute.

It's thought that almost a quarter of the signatures are from Londoners and today, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has spoken out about Trump, saying London would not back 'rolling out the red carpet' for the President until the controversial travel ban had been lifted.

'In the aftermath of his shameful and cruel ban on immigrants and refugees from certain countries this week – which will affect millions around the world – I have no choice but to speak out,' the Mayor wrote in the Evening Standard. 'We must now rescind the offer of a full state visit for President Trump – until this ban is lifted.

'The Prime Minister must be clear with President Trump that his actions are unacceptable for a liberal, open democracy. And we should not be seen to be endorsing them. I don’t believe the people of London will support rolling out the red carpet until this happens. Great friends must warn each other when they are making a mistake.'

Here's everything you need to know about the protest on Downing Street tonight.