In pictures: Londoners gathered at Downing Street to protest Donald Trump's travel ban

Crowds of people gathered on Downing Street tonight to protest Donald Trump’s travel ban. The executive order, signed on Friday, brings in a 90-day ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US, an indefinite ban for Syrian refugees and a suspension of the US refugee programme for 120 days.

The controversial executive order has provoked protests around the world, including an emergency demonstration on Downing Street tonight. Around 28,000 people said they planned to attend the protest, which was organised by writer and activist Owen Jones, with speakers including Ed Miliband, Caroline Lucas and Lily Allen.

The protest follows the Bridges Against Borders demonstration on Trump’s inauguration day and Women’s Marches around the world the following day.

See pictures from this evening's protest:

