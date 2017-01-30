  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

In pictures: Londoners gathered at Downing Street to protest Donald Trump's travel ban

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 7:35pm

 

A photo posted by Alexandra Durham-Wilson (@alexd.w) on

 


Crowds of people gathered on Downing Street tonight to protest Donald Trump’s travel ban. The executive order, signed on Friday, brings in a 90-day ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US, an indefinite ban for Syrian refugees and a suspension of the US refugee programme for 120 days.

The controversial executive order has provoked protests around the world, including an emergency demonstration on Downing Street tonight. Around 28,000 people said they planned to attend the protest, which was organised by writer and activist Owen Jones, with speakers including Ed Miliband, Caroline Lucas and Lily Allen.

The protest follows the Bridges Against Borders demonstration on Trump’s inauguration day and Women’s Marches around the world the following day.

See pictures from this evening's protest:

 

A photo posted by Cassius etc. etc. (@cassiusetc) on

 

A photo posted by Alexandra Durham-Wilson (@alexd.w) on

 

 

A photo posted by Quaz Qureshi (@quazq) on

 

 

 

 

A photo posted by Bobbi Byrne (@bobbi_byrne) on

 

A photo posted by Wiktor Kostrzewski (@wikthor82) on

 

 

A photo posted by Sarah Mower (@sarahmower_) on

 

 

 

A photo posted by Hannah (@hannahwitton) on

 

 

A photo posted by Haruka Abe (@ruka.haruka) on

 

 

 

A photo posted by Elisabetta Buonaiuto (@bettiblondon) on

 

 

A photo posted by Beth (@bethraa) on

 


In other news, Sadiq Khan has spoken out about Donald Trump's travel ban.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Isabelle Aron 985 Posts

Isabelle is the blog editor at Time Out London. She has a hate-hate relationship with the Northern Line. Follow her on Twitter at @izzyaron

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest