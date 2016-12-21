This jogger is making Christmas art with GPS

Going for a run in winter is a cruel, joyless experience. The trees are dead, your legs are dead. And your dream of getting a head start to work off the Christmas calories? Dead.

But one jogger, Owen Delaney, has been using GPS tracking on running app Strava to create festive artworks and inject some life into his runs, turning the morning slog into a jolly jog.

Here's our pick of Owen's merriest meanders around Bushy Park.

Picture credit: Owen Delaney via Strava

Feeling inspired? Here's everything you need to know about running in London.