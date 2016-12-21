  • Blog
This jogger is making Christmas art with GPS

By Josh Mcloughlin Posted: Wednesday December 21 2016, 2:48pm

Going for a run in winter is a cruel, joyless experience. The trees are dead, your legs are dead. And your dream of getting a head start to work off the Christmas calories? Dead.

But one jogger, Owen Delaney, has been using GPS tracking on running app Strava to create festive artworks and inject some life into his runs, turning the morning slog into a jolly jog.

Here's our pick of Owen's merriest meanders around Bushy Park.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Picture credit: Owen Delaney via Strava

Feeling inspired? Here's everything you need to know about running in London.

Staff writer
By Josh Mcloughlin 32 Posts

Josh is a proud Merseysider appalled at London’s lack of gravy.

For any feedback or for more information email

