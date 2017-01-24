What's the most embarrassing thing that's happened to you at work?

Life in London is a string of embarrassing events joined together with tube journeys and tea. Seeing as work is where we spend the majority of our time, it should only be right that many of our everyday cringes happen in the confines of an office.

Whether you sent a very intimate email to your boss instead of your best mate, exposed yourself to Janet in accounts after an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction or had a canteen fumble caught on security camera, we want to know: what's the most embarrassing that's happened to you at work?

Anonymously share the embarrassing moments that had you reaching for your resignation letter, and the most painfully cringe submissions will be featured in Time Out London magazine.

Here's what you said when we asked you to reveal the weirdest things you eat when no-one’s looking.