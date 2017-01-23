What’s your favourite Mexican place in London?

London is loco for Mexican food and culture right now, so for our latest feature looking at the nationalities that’ve made this city home, we want to hear from all you Mexican Londoners about the most authentic places in town.
Where do you go for proper tacos, mezcal and Mexican art or music? What’s the best place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo or the Día de los Muertos? Tell us your favourite Mexican places in London in the comments box below, and we’ll give the best suggestions a shout out in an upcoming Time Out London magazine.
Check out our list of the best Mexican restaurants in London, or discover the best of Lebanese London.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Best tacos al pastor:
Maria Sabina - Brixton (also has the friendliest owners)
El Pastor, recently opened in Borough, is a close second
La Perla around Covent Garden used to be my favourite spot to drink tequila. Unfortunately it's now closed but it's sister establishment - Cafe Pacifico is another long-established central London Mexican spot.
Comensal, a lovely spot in Clapham run by a very friendly Mexican woman does the best mole I've tried in London and the tostada de pulpo is incredible.
There was a short-lived food market off Atlantic road in Brixton in which a Mexican stand would do an amazing Pozole on weekends but I haven't seen them for a while. However the pozole at Corazon in Soho is worth checking