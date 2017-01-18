Women's March on London: there's going to be a huge protest against Trump this weekend

If you thought 2016 was a weird year, remember that Donald Trump isn't even President of the United States yet. But there's a worldwide march taking place on January 21 – the day after Trump's inauguration – to protest the incoming president's 'politics of fear'.

Women's March on London is the UK event of a series of marches around the world, with the largest expected to take place in Washington DC. So far, 19,000 people have clicked 'attending' on the London event's Facebook page.

The website carries a defiant message: 'On January 21 2017, the first day of Donald Trump’s Presidency, women-led marches, welcoming all participants, will take place across the world, with the largest expected in Washington D.C.. We, the organisers of the London march, call on people of all genders to march in London as part of an international day of action in solidarity'.

The march, in support of 'the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities', will kick off with a speech from activist, screenwriter and playwright Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

The Women's March on London is not the only protest happening this week, either. There's also going to be a protest this Friday (January 20) on Trump's inauguration day, organised by Bridges Not Walls. They'll be dropping banners from bridges around the country to send a message of hope. Writing on the Facebook group, the organisers said: 'We will build bridges, not walls, to a peaceful and just world rid of oppression and hatred.'

The Women's March on London will kick off at noon on January 21, at the US Embassy, 24 Grosvenor Square, W1A 2LQ.

Bridges Not Walls will take place across the country on January 20.