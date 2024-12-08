Clay mug making pottery class at Time Out Market

Get a headstart on homemade holiday gifts this year—and have a great time doing it. Pottery With a Purpose returns to Time Out Market this fall with two hands-on mug-making experiences happening Sunday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 8. An inclusive, beginner-friendly class led by an expert host, you’ll get step-by-step instruction to create a ceramic mug or espresso cup. It’s a two-hour workshop, after which your waterproof and food-safe mug will be shipped to you within six weeks. Everything you need to craft one or two pieces of personalized pottery, including decorating materials, glazing and off-site firing, are included in the ticket price, as well as pottery-themed trivia with fun prizes. (And it all takes place inside Time Out Market, home to 14 distinct food vendors and its own two bars!) Tickets are $105.