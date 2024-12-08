Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Pottery with a Purpose mugs ceramic making class
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston
  • Things to do
  • Time Out Market Boston, Fenway/Kenmore

Clay mug making pottery class at Time Out Market

Buy ticket
Jacqueline Cain
Written by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Advertising

Time Out says

Get a headstart on homemade holiday gifts this year—and have a great time doing it. Pottery With a Purpose returns to Time Out Market this fall with two hands-on mug-making experiences happening Sunday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 8. An inclusive, beginner-friendly class led by an expert host, you’ll get step-by-step instruction to create a ceramic mug or espresso cup. It’s a two-hour workshop, after which your waterproof and food-safe mug will be shipped to you within six weeks. Everything you need to craft one or two pieces of personalized pottery, including decorating materials, glazing and off-site firing, are included in the ticket price, as well as pottery-themed trivia with fun prizes. (And it all takes place inside Time Out Market, home to 14 distinct food vendors and its own two bars!) Tickets are $105.

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/mug-making-pottery-class/
Address
Time Out Market Boston
401 Park Dr
Boston
02215
Cross street:
Brookline Ave
Price:
$105

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.