Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Big Atlas drag bingo Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston / Nicole Melich
  • Time Out Market
  • Time Out Market Boston, Fenway/Kenmore

Pop Divas Drag Bingo

Buy ticket
Jacqueline Cain
Written by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Advertising

Time Out says

Drag brunch and bingo are back at Time Out Market Boston this fall, with a spectacular edition happening on Saturday after Thanksgiving. Thankful for the Divas is the theme—as in, a love fest for pop royalty— and the incomparable Big Atlas is your host. Come for brunch specials and fabulous seasonal cocktails, stay for a free drag performance and bingo extravaganza. Gather your friends and play to win prizes. Brunch and drinks are sold separately.

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/pop-divas-drag-brunch-bingo/
Address
Time Out Market Boston
401 Park Dr
Boston
02215
Cross street:
Brookline Ave

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.