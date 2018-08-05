‘Nina’s Got News’ review

This playwrighting debut from Frank Skinner is a tedious, regrettable mistake

It’s hard to imagine a rockier journey to the Fringe than the one endured by Debut, a co-venture between BBC Arts and comedy management company Avalon intended as ‘a unique new initiative enabling four professional creatives who have never written for the stage before to create their debut play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018’.



There were immediate grumbles when two of the four names were revealed to be famous comic Frank Skinner and famous actor Katherine Parkinson – the argument being that it would be preferable for the scheme to give a leg up to talented new voices, rather than established names who’d never shown any previous interest in writing for the stage.



Then, just before the Fringe started, one of the four plays – ‘Hoard’, by journalist Bim Adewunmi – was binned without explanation.



And now I must solemnly report that Skinner’s play, ‘Nina’s Got News’, is dreadful.



It begins with Nina (Jessica Clark) having an improbably drawn-out conversation with her ex-boyfriend Chris (comic Rob Auton), who she has notionally invited over to share some news, but instead she mercilessly rips the piss out of his prowess as a lover, while he bleats a feeble defence. It’s clangingly unbelievable, but at least you can sort of rationalise it as a standup routine about male inadequacy awkwardly extrapolated into a two-hander.



Eventually, Nina’s sarcastic pal Vannessa (Breffni Holahan) joins them, and Nina is finally ready to share her news.