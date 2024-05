Time Out says

Sitting on the top floor of Altira Macau, 38 Lounge boasts an outdoor terrace area, live music, and a karaoke room – perfect for party time. Choose from a wide selection of alcoholic indulgences, from Champagne, whiskies, wines, brandy, Cognac, tequila, gin, beers, and more. If you’re at the Altira Macau, don’t miss the chance to head up to this stylish venue with great views.