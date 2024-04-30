Time Out says

Tucked within Galaxy Macau, this is the first and only bar in Asia that features Macallan as its signature whisky. The interiors are heavily influenced by British and Scottish designs, featuring oak floors, leather sofas, and a fireplace. Impressively housing a collection of over 400 malt whiskies as well as rare selections from the Macallan distillery, this bar is a must-visit for whisky lovers from Macau and further afield.