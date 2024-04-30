Hong Kong
Timeout

Wing Lei Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cotai
Wing Lei Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Wynn Palace
Time Out says

Stepping into Wing Lei Bar is like suddenly finding yourself inside a jewellery box. European-style mirrors and 18th-century chandeliers play into the opulence of the semi-precious stones inlaid into the walls. Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini has created a series of cocktails and mocktails inspired by gems, so even if you can’t afford your own jewellery box full of precious stones, you can definitely enjoy these cocktails and their stunning presentations.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Macau
Contact:
View Website
