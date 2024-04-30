Time Out says

Stepping into Wing Lei Bar is like suddenly finding yourself inside a jewellery box. European-style mirrors and 18th-century chandeliers play into the opulence of the semi-precious stones inlaid into the walls. Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini has created a series of cocktails and mocktails inspired by gems, so even if you can’t afford your own jewellery box full of precious stones, you can definitely enjoy these cocktails and their stunning presentations.