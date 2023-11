Of the 280 rooms in The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen, 41 are suites — nine of which are premier suites featuring balconies. We stayed in a junior suite which, at over 660sq ft, is well over the average size of a Hong Kong apartment. The seating area is partially sectioned off from the bed, with flat-screen TVs catering to each side of the room. A large desk is tucked away in a corner and comes with inbuilt USB charging ports readily available for use. The hotel also provides a set of charging cables with heads for Apple, Android, and other electronic devices, which is a thoughtful touch.

The crowning jewel of the room, however, has got to be the bed. It is a behemoth, equivalent to at least two double beds put together, and measuring around 300cm by 200cm. To visualise it better, a king-sized bed fits two pillows laid side by side with some space left on either side – the bed in the Ritz-Carlton suite easily fits a row of three pillows. The staff told us that they tested it out upon installation, and found that it accommodated six people altogether. This is a bed that would be perfect for families with young children, or even a cuddly group of friends on vacation together.

Any good hotel worth its salt will have a pillow menu, and the Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen is no exception, offering guests seed, foam, and space pillows, among others. To complement the luxurious bedtime experience, we chose a lavender pillow and a wheat cereal pillow, and although we didn’t end up sleeping on either one, the lavender option provided a subtle calming scent when placed nearby, and the texture of the wheat cereal made for a great hugging cushion.