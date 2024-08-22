Any parent will tell you that holidaying is much harder with a child. Especially toddlers. Lots to pack, mealtimes to negotiate and ever-present boredom to navigate. That’s where New Park Manor, part of Luxury Family Hotels group, really excels: restoring the concept of a ‘holiday’ and the ability to actually, properly relax.

New Park Manor itself was once an official residence, with records of the lodge dating all the way back to the fifteenth century, and its native New Forest ponies even further. Inside the hotel you’ll see evidence of royal residents, including Charles II whose coat of arms still hang above the fireplace in the dining room.

On the approach to the hotel you get a sense of just how rural the woodland is surrounding it. Wild horses amble through the trees of the expansive 230 acre grounds surrounding the manor, with the hotel itself sitting on 20 acres. The road leading up to the house exudes grandeur but the friendly waves of staff reassure you of the hotel’s warmth the moment you rock up.

There’s plenty for parents here: beautiful furnishings, a bar that delivers poolside drinks and a stunning spa with an outdoor hot tub looking out on the ponies. All of the luxuries we cherished from the ‘before times’. The amenities for kids? Even better. An outdoor pool full of munchkins in armbands sits opposite a beautifully designed playground, all overlooked by seating on a sunny patio. Inside there’s the Ofsted-registered Four Bears Den kids club, which provides two hours of care per night’s stay, as part of the price. I think I speak for all parents when I say you cannot put a price on child-free relaxation with peace of mind.

The real appeal of this place is the subtle extra touches: like reading books and colouring pencils laid out at dinner times, alongside beautifully hand-drawn name cards featuring characters like Bluey and Lightning McQueen. Really, nothing is overlooked.

The Neighbourhood

The hotel is five minutes drive from the local village of Brockenhurst, where you can enjoy a traditional pub meal or afternoon tea. A slightly longer drive will take you to Lyndhurst which has slightly more going on; including a visitors centre, a good selection of places to eat and some independent shops.

Nearby

Peppa Pig World : Look, I was as sceptical as the next person but this place is a genuinely fun day out – and probably worth the hefty price tag Lepe Beach : Somehow tired of stunning woodland? There’s a beach thirty minutes away, complete with café, toilets and play park New Forest Cycle Routes : A great way to take in the ancient woodland and cute villages is on two wheels, bring your own ride or hire from nearby Cyclexperience

Time Out Tip

Bring your dog! Not least because they are the undeniable linchpin of the family, but also for their enthusiastic reception at New Park Manor – even in the dining room at meal times. You’ll pay a small nightly fee to bring them with you but it includes a bed, bowls and treats in your room. If you want to really spoil them you can order hot food from the ‘A La Bark’ menu or take them for a stroll by the stream on hotel grounds.





