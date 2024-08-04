We tend to think of New Yorkers as pathologically grouchy souls. But primary schooler-orientated NYC wizard Mario the Maker Magician is defined by his infectious elan. Whether he’s goofing around with the petty logic of a seven-year old or accessibly expounding on his love for Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, it’s the giddy atmosphere that the ‘Sesame Street’ and David Blaine-endorsed Mario fosters in his show that makes it work as much as the actual magic.

And the magic is great: a lot of sleight of hand stuff that impresses and winds up the smaller members of the audience in equal measure, plus a fair amount of out-and-out trolling of the adults. And this is the key: while never actually losing control, Mario encourages an air of borderline anarchy that’s extremely good fun (one audience member is required to look after a box and run off if Mario gets anywhere near her… which he does, a lot).

His nominal USP is his homemade robots and devices (the ‘maker’ bit), and it has to be said that while these are very much part of the show – there is a very cute extended section with one little DIY droid – his act doesn’t lean on them quite as much as one might expect from the spiel. But that’s hardly an issue unless you’re an obsessive robophile: Mario himself is the main attraction.

To be honest, aside from shonky kids’ party entertainers I’m not sure I can remember another children’s magician playing in London, let alone one turning up from overseas with a small coterie of robots. But for all his exoticism, Mario is, simply, a terrifically likeable kids’ entertainer and I’d say we’re lucky to have him setting up shop in Soho until midway through the school summer holidays. If you’re rocking primary school kids of any age then you’re not going to regret a visit.