Taiwanese dessert cafe Da Tie Tofu Pudding has opened a branch in Macau, serving a large range of Taiwanese sweet treats and drinks. While you can order classic beverages like milk or fruit teas, most customers come here to try Da Tie’s signature dessert bowls that come in various flavours. Whether you order it hot or cold, each bowl will be piled high with various toppings and served in a retro-looking steel bowl. We recommend the classic tofu pudding, which comes with a layer of shaved ice drizzled with syrup and toppings like taro balls, taro paste, tapioca pearls, and red beans. Additionally, Da Tie also creates adorable egg-shaped cakes served in an egg carton. Each portion of egg cakes is made to order, and customers can select their desired filling with options like black sugar tapioca pearls, taro balls, brûlée pudding, mochi, and chocolate.