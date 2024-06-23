Subscribe
    Worldwide
    1. da tie tofu pudding
      Photograph: Cherry Chan
      PreviousNext
      /4
    2. da tie tofu pudding
      Photograph: Cherry Chan
      PreviousNext
      /4
    3. da tie tofu pudding
      Photograph: Cherry Chan
      PreviousNext
      /4
    4. da tie tofu pudding
      Photograph: Cherry Chan
      PreviousNext
      /4
    • Restaurants

    Da Tie Tofu Pudding

    Advertising

    Time Out says

    Taiwanese dessert cafe Da Tie Tofu Pudding has opened a branch in Macau, serving a large range of Taiwanese sweet treats and drinks. While you can order classic beverages like milk or fruit teas, most customers come here to try Da Tie’s signature dessert bowls that come in various flavours. Whether you order it hot or cold, each bowl will be piled high with various toppings and served in a retro-looking steel bowl. We recommend the classic tofu pudding, which comes with a layer of shaved ice drizzled with syrup and toppings like taro balls, taro paste, tapioca pearls, and red beans. Additionally, Da Tie also creates adorable egg-shaped cakes served in an egg carton. Each portion of egg cakes is made to order, and customers can select their desired filling with options like black sugar tapioca pearls, taro balls, brûlée pudding, mochi, and chocolate. 

    Details

    Address
    20 R. Nova de São Lazaro, Macao
    Macau
    Opening hours:
    Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm
    Advertising
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Back to Top
    0

    About us

    Contact us

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.