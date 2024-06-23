Subscribe
    Worldwide
    1. lai kei sorvetes
      Photograph: Cherry Chan
      PreviousNext
      /3
    2. lai kei sorvetes
      Photograph: Cherry Chan
      PreviousNext
      /3
    3. lai kei sorvetes
      Photograph: Cherry Chan
      PreviousNext
      /3
    • Restaurants | Ice-cream parlours

    Lai Kei Sorvetes

    Advertising

    Time Out says

    Step into Lai Kei Sorvetes, one of Macau’s oldest ice cream parlours established in 1933. This time-honoured store has retro furniture like wooden folding chairs and booth seats, and the chilled treats served here are just as old-school. Sink your teeth into Lai Kei’s homemade ice creams like red bean ice cream float, rainbow parfait, and banana splits; or go for their signature ice cream sandwich, which consists of a combination of melon, coconut, and pineapple ice cream sandwiched between thin wafers, and is packaged in a cardboard box with a vintage design.

    Details

    Address
    12 Av. do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, Macao
    Macau
    Opening hours:
    Mon-Sun 11am-7pm
    Advertising
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Back to Top
    0

    About us

    Contact us

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.