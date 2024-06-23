Step into Lai Kei Sorvetes, one of Macau’s oldest ice cream parlours established in 1933. This time-honoured store has retro furniture like wooden folding chairs and booth seats, and the chilled treats served here are just as old-school. Sink your teeth into Lai Kei’s homemade ice creams like red bean ice cream float, rainbow parfait, and banana splits; or go for their signature ice cream sandwich, which consists of a combination of melon, coconut, and pineapple ice cream sandwiched between thin wafers, and is packaged in a cardboard box with a vintage design.