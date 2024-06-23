Loja de Doces Hang Heong Un

Established in 1965, Hang Heong Un is a dessert spot that’s located a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of Senado Square. This store specialises in offering nourishing Chinese sweet soups made with ingredients like almonds, walnuts, water chestnuts, snow fungus, and more. Try something classic like the coconut and walnut sweet soup with glutinous rice ball dumplings, which can be enjoyed hot or cold. Its roasted nutty flavour pairs wonderfully with the lightly sweet coconut milk, which makes for a delightful treat to curb your sweet tooth cravings.