Goat Bakers

Named after GOAT – an acronym for ‘greatest of all time’ – this popular bakery chain specialises in churning out creative pastries that are made fresh in-house. Unless you arrive as soon as their doors open, expect to queue up to get your hands on their popular pastries. The crowd favourite here is the flower cup, a modern take on Macau’s iconic Portuguese egg tarts. Each tart has a flaky croissant-like pastry shell that holds a rich and gooey custard filling. These delightful morsels are available in cheese, matcha, or rose flavour, and each version is as indulgent and moreish as the next.
