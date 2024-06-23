Subscribe
    Goat Bakers

    Time Out says

    Named after GOAT – an acronym for  ‘greatest of all time’ – this popular bakery chain specialises in churning out creative pastries that are made fresh in-house. Unless you arrive as soon as their doors open, expect to queue up to get your hands on their popular pastries. The crowd favourite here is the flower cup, a modern take on Macau’s iconic Portuguese egg tarts. Each tart has a flaky croissant-like pastry shell that holds a rich and gooey custard filling. These delightful morsels are available in cheese, matcha, or rose flavour, and each version is as indulgent and moreish as the next.

    Details

    Address
    46 Patio da Eterna Uniao, Macao
    Macau
    Opening hours:
    Mon-Sun 11am-7pm
