11 crazy Australian films to scare off tourists

More than a few trips down under have likely been inspired by the movies' depiction of this green and golden land. Ever since cinema-goers gasped at the turn of the century as they watched Ned go down guns blazing in The Story of the Kelly Gang, Australian film has been enticing travellers with panoramas of untamed wilderness buzzing in dusty magic, charmingly unkempt rogues with smiles as quick as their fists, and golden sands lapped by perfect blue waves.

Some filmmakers, however, prefer to take these tropes and twist and tear at them some until the remoteness, the dreadful beauty of the Australian wilderness, and the rugged free spiritedness of its people are transformed into something rather more unpleasant. And since you can't travel to many of these places anyway right now, might as well scare yourself silly at home.

Honourable mentions go to: Long Weekend (1978); Wolf Creek 2 (2013); The Last Wave (1977); The Loved Ones (2009); Hounds of Love (2016); The Cars That Ate Paris (1974); Patrick (1978) and Cargo (2017).

