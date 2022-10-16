The 8 spookiest ghost tours in Melbourne

Look beyond the lush laneways, specialty coffee and hidden bars and you might just see a more sinister side of our city, haunted by days past. Melbourne is brimming with terrifying tales from the distant and not-so-distant past, from the assassination of notorious gangster Squizzy Taylor to the famous opera singer haunting one of our biggest theatres.

Once you start looking, it seems we’re sharing our city with a gaggle of ghosts, so you might as well head on one of these Melbourne ghost tours to get better acquainted with our spooky friends. After all, it’s only polite to get to know your neighbours.

