The 8 spookiest ghost tours in Melbourne

These days the site is home to apartments, a café and even a cinema, but Pentridge Prison has been part of the Coburg landscape since 1851. The prison was once home to some of Victoria’s most notorious criminals, from Ned Kelly himself to Mark ‘Chopper’ Read. Pentridge was also the site of the last execution in Australia, which was the subject of protests at the time.
With all that dark history, it’s no wonder the prison is haunted. Book the Pentridge Prison D Division Ghost Tour hosted by Lantern Ghost Tours to learn more about the prison’s hair-raising history, with no less than 44 bodies buried on site.