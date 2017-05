The most Instagrammable streets in Miami

What aren’t we doing for the ’gram these days? Eating, drinking, dressing—all captured, filtered and hashtagged for social media (this #outfitoftheday is brought to you by Instagram’s Valencia). One more thing to add to the list: commuting. If you don’t Instagram your daily walk or drive, did it even happen? Not as far as we’re concerned. Not sure what to shoot? Get inspired with our list of Miami’s most Instagrammable streets, including sunny stretches of sidewalk and picturesque boulevards.

Collins Avenue—hello, palm trees!

Granada Boulevard, gorgeous even on a rainy day.

Lincoln Road and its shady hideaways

Old Cutler Road and its beautiful banyan trees

Calle Ocho, where Cuba meets Miami

Española Way, with its sidewalk cafes and Spanish architecture

Ocean Drive, for all things retro and Art Deco

Coconut Grove's Main Highway

Bonus: Overseas Highway; because if you're here, you're on vacation.

