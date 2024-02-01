You couldn't be more central if you tried. On your doorstep is St George's Market which dates back to the 1890s, and offers an array of street food, artisanal vendors and more. If you're heading on a night out, the Cathedral Quarter is a bustling area of pubs, eateries and nightlife venues, and is just a 15-minute walk away.

Nearby

1. Home: A Michelin-guide eatery that serves fresh, seasonal dishes using locally-sourced produce.

2. Titanic Belfast: Nine interactive galleries that retell the iconic story from an architecturally stunning museum.

3. Duke of York: Buzzing local pub that often has clientele spilling onto the street under its signature neon and sign-covered external walls.

Time Out tip

Belfast has a fascinating history, and the best way to learn all about it first-hand is on one of its famous black cab tours. This one in particular comes led by local Billy Scott, whose knowledge delves deep into the history of Ireland before its independence, through to the Troubles and into current-day politics. His tour lasts about two hours, but the time flies as he recites facts at a quick-fire pace, explains the stories behind Belfast’s most famous murals, and occasionally throws in the odd poetry recital.



