Tucked away in the heart of Belfast, the first 'hometel' of its kind comprises 175 rooms, four collaborative event spaces, a trendy restaurant and bar and even its own art gallery. Designed to cater everything from short overnight stays to long-term getaways, it offers a variety of different spaces including suites, studios and lofts – so there's really something for every kind of traveller. The rooms themselves are decorated in bright and colourful interiors, with fashionable decor that feels instantly homely yet stylish. Better yet, it maintains a commitment to running on electric and low carbon renewable energy and has a zero waste to landfill policy.
Neighbourhood
Nearby
1. Home: A Michelin-guide eatery that serves fresh, seasonal dishes using locally-sourced produce.
2. Titanic Belfast: Nine interactive galleries that retell the iconic story from an architecturally stunning museum.
3. Duke of York: Buzzing local pub that often has clientele spilling onto the street under its signature neon and sign-covered external walls.
Time Out tip
Belfast has a fascinating history, and the best way to learn all about it first-hand is on one of its famous black cab tours. This one in particular comes led by local Billy Scott, whose knowledge delves deep into the history of Ireland before its independence, through to the Troubles and into current-day politics. His tour lasts about two hours, but the time flies as he recites facts at a quick-fire pace, explains the stories behind Belfast’s most famous murals, and occasionally throws in the odd poetry recital.