Zurich has been ranked as the best city for the world’s super-wealthy

By Time Out editors
Advertising

Move aside, Tokyo, Paris and New York – Zurich is now top-dog when it comes to cities preferred by the world’s super-rich. The news arrives after Zurich topped the Barnes City Index, an annual ranking of the world’s top 50 cities for those with serious amounts of money.

To claim the top spot, Zurich beat the likes of Miami, Tokyo, New York, London and last year’s highest entry, Paris, which was ranked a lowly seventh this time around. London claimed sixth place in this year’s index, with Copenhagen in second place, Tokyo in third and New York all the way down in eleventh place.

On its website, Barnes International Realty – a luxury residential real estate agency – explains that the city index (published in its Global Property Handbook) “identifies the expectations and wants of UHNWI (Ultra High-Net-Worth-Individuals), with a net worth of over $30 million, and HNWI (High-Net-Worth-Individuals) whose wealth stands at between $1 million and $30 million.”

To determine its list, Barnes cross-references a variety of factors in each city, including what it calls “financial aspects, emotional aspects, and practical aspects”. Zurich’s appealing prospects included its luxurious restaurants, bars and boutiques, as well as its status as a world-class hub for everything from business to art to education. The city’s environmental commitments were also a factor, as was its desire to engage with and promote new technologies.

Considering the news late last year that Zurich is one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in, it’s no great surprise to find out it’s also the favoured playground of those doing lots of that spending. But don’t feel too left out if you’re in Geneva, which ranked eighth in the list, making Switzerland the only country to have two cities in the top ten.

Get acquainted with our guide to the best things to do in Zurich for when the city opens up fully once again.

