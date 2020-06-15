The seven rarest natural phenomena you can witness in Australia

These won't be part of your everyday white-sand-and-margaritas vacay. Here's where to head when you're hoping to catch a glimpse of Mother Nature at her most extraordinary

When you're well and truly caught up in living the city life, it's easy to forget the unmistakable jolt of electricity you feel when encountering the unreal majesty of our natural world.



It's no secret that Australia's landscape plays host to a range of wonders. But be warned: natural phenomena are fickle and they don't play by human calendars. If you're hoping to see sights seldom witnessed by human eyes, you've got to be prepared to be patient.

We've picked out some of Australia's rarest and most spectacular natural phenomena that are worth travelling to the far corners of our country for. There's no guarantee on these adventures, so you'll have to let go and give in to the universe's mysterious natural rhythms – but surely that's part of what makes seeing them so incredibly special?

Here are seven rare natural phenomena in Australia that you need to see at least once in your lifetime.

