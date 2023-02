Why break city limits for a weekend only to check into a ruthlessly urbanised hotel? To make the most of Jervis Bay’s gentle and pristine beaches, crystal water coves, and the verdant Royal National Park that hems its coast set up camp at Worrowing Eco Resort. This rustic weekender is the perfect tonic for peace-seeking Sydneysiders. Within the 105 hectares of the Worrowing estate are a handful of purpose built, roomy yet unobtrusive eco cabins.

Designed in the bushman’s hut style and deceptively simple from the outside, the cabins are made entirely from reclaimed building materials, but finished inside with cool, contemporary styling – earthy tones complement the fragrant timber used throughout. Each self-catered cabin comes with a kitchen, TV/DVD, a huge soak tub and very useful gas barbie.

Worrowing Resort is nestled in secluded bushland bordering the Boderee National Park. The resort was designed for the eco-conscious traveller who looks for sustainability and affordability in their tourism experiences. As a buzz phrase, “Eco Resort” gets bandied about a lot these days but Worrowing stays true to the term. Here there’s a seamless synergy of home comforts and nature. One end of the cabin is all glass, evoking a sense of camping, as you peer out from behind the transparent flysheet. Outside the glass is an expansive lumber deck, ideal for communing with the local flora and fauna.

There, to a soundtrack of kookaburra calls and cicada choruses and with a cold drink in hand, you can while away a warm weekend without even leaving the comfort of the cabin. Smack bang in the middle of the bush your only neighbours are the countless families that skip playfully about on your lawn.

Neighbours? That’s right. Eastern Grey Kangaroos and shy Red Neck Wallabies reside in the Worrowing meadows all year round and they seem more than happy to share their idyllic abode, which seems miles from anywhere but, in reality, is only minutes to the sea and the heartbeat of the Jervis Bay area – Huskisson.