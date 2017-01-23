17 amazing photos of a very foggy London

Could January get any colder? This morning's freezing weather made London amazing, fading out the tops of towers, the ends of bridges and, well, everything. Here are some of the best photos of London disappearing into the mist.
Tower Bridge looking particularly Victorian this morning in the London fog pic.twitter.com/GPLdXE87Sm— Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) January 23, 2017
Morning from foggy Westminster pic.twitter.com/2JefiugU2F— Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) January 23, 2017
This morning at Westminster bridge. Good morning Londoners #foggy #mondayblues pic.twitter.com/5VEUPwlQdc— Snowflake Gelato (@snowflakegelato) January 23, 2017
Swimming in it. A wonderfully foggy start to the day. #alwaystravelling #LPinLondon #fog pic.twitter.com/9sgqw94tAJ— Matt Phillips (@Go2MattPhillips) January 23, 2017
