17 amazing photos of a very foggy London

By Ellie Broughton Posted: Monday January 23 2017, 12:25pm

 

It's a little foggy! 🌁👌 pic by @zobolondon #londonsbest

A photo posted by London's Best (@londonsbest) on


Could January get any colder? This morning's freezing weather made London amazing, fading out the tops of towers, the ends of bridges and, well, everything. Here are some of the best photos of London disappearing into the mist.

 

 

Foggy London • #london #londonfog

A photo posted by A l e x a G o n ç a l v e s (@alexaagoncalves) on

 

 

 

Cracking morning 👀 #london #canarywharf #peasoup

A photo posted by Matt Bramford (@mattbramf) on

 

 

 

Fogging ▫️▪️▫️▪️▫️▪️ #london

A photo posted by Sophia Lau (@lilinglau) on

 

 

No visibility....☁️🌫☁️🌫 #mondayisntafunday

A photo posted by Tomasina Lebus (@tomalebus) on

 

 

 

Walking in a cloud.. #londonfog

A photo posted by Lindsey Weese (@lindseynicole_87) on

 

 

Eerie on the Thames this morning. #fog #london #waterloo #waterloobridge

A photo posted by Nicholas Mayne (@mayneframe) on

 

 

What a lovely morning #foggylondon #frostycanal #coldashell

A photo posted by Eloisa Rodrigues (@eloisa_er) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you think all that fog is creepy, check out this unexploded bomb found in the Thames recently.

Ellie Broughton
