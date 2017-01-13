A giant ball pit is coming to Shoreditch

Stick two fingers up at January by having some kidult fun and diving into a big ol’ adult-sized ball pit. Yep, this month you can channel your inner five-year-old at JumpIn! – a metre-high ball pit filled with 24,000 white balls.



Part of the Winter Happiness Festival at The Museum of Happiness, the giant ball pool will be open for four weeks from January 21 at the social enterprise eatery Canvas Cafe, 42 Hanbury Street and everyone is invited to get stuck in with child-like abandon. It's just one of a whole series of events giving Londoners an antidote to what is officially the most depressing month of the year, including yoga, free talks, mindfulness, colouring-in and a 'Let It Go' bin to get rid of unhelpful thoughts. Sure.

It's £5 for 15 minutes of fun in the ball pit and you can even hire the whole thing for large groups. Book tickets here from 6am on January 16 – we reckon you'll have a ball.

