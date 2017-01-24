A kinky climbing wall is being, um, erected in London this Valentine's Day

Bonkers duo Bompas & Parr are back, and their latest project is taking immersive events to saucy new heights with a bespoke climbing wall called, er, Grope Mountain.

The wall is adorned with orifices and appendages that agile Londoners can use to fumble and frisk over in order to reach the top. It's springing up just before Valentine's Day, so those of you looking for something different can go head-to-head (or maybe head-to-arse?) with your beau and other competitive climbers looking to be crowned King or Queen of the Mountain.

According to Harry Parr 'climbing walls are perceived as a place for sport, well-being and fun, but they can be erotic too. Gripping and tugging yourselves up with our sensual holds is this year’s perfect date for those looking to show off their strength, stamina and flexibility'.

The project originally launched at the Museum of Sex in New York last year as part of their FUNLAND exhibition, and has now been returned to the UK to give kinky climbers in London and Liverpool the chance to scramble up the wall clad with boob-shaped boulders and protruding penises.

Tickets are limited and need to be booked in advance via the Grope Mountain event page.

Grope Mountain takes place at The Climbing Hangar London, 5 Parsons Green Depot, 33-35 Parsons Green Lane, SW6 4HH. Sat Feb 11–Sun Feb 12. £10 or £3 plus standard entry for members.

