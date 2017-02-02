A London businesswoman has been giving homeless women empowering makeovers

Proving that not all heroes wear capes, a London businesswoman has spent the day giving free makeovers to homeless women to help them boost their self-esteem. Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, who was the CEO of a beauty business, organised a pamper day at the homeless charity Whitechapel Mission last week. Along with a team of beauticians, Roxana turned a room in the charity's east London headquarters into a spa and salon, offering dozens of homeless women free hair treatments, facials, a nail and make up bar, and a wardrobe, so they could pick an outfit to finish their look.

‘There is far more to our work than just a hot meal or a shower,' said Whitechapel Mission, who hope to make the event a monthly occurrence. ‘An opportunity to raise the self-esteem, the self-value and generally encourage empowerment amongst our ladies on a Friday afternoon cannot be turned down. With strong, confident women coming in to spend some personal time and in such an intimate way, can only have a positive effect.’

Find out more about the Whitechapel Mission here.

According to research from Shelter, more than 7,000 families will be made homeless in London in the next six months.

