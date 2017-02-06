Baby Groot is super cute in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2' Super Bowl trailer

'Just who in the hell do you think you are?' asks a woman in gold at the start of the latest 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2' trailer. But most of us already know the answer to that question. And know we can't wait to be reacquainted with the rag-tag bunch of superheroes.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Yondu, plus blue-skinned baddie Nebula, all make an appearance in this new clip to the soundtrack of Fleetwood Mac.

We also get a better look at newcomer Mantis, played by Pom Klementieff, an alien with antennae who can sense emotions with touch.

And Baby Groot, who, as you might expect, is the cutest thing in the clip.

'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2' is back for more geeky sci-fi fun in May.

