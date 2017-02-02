There's going to be a 'Girls' movie, says Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham's 'Girls', the HBO dramedy famed for its portrayals of millennial angst, full frontal nudity, awkward sex and dancing in string vests, is coming to an end this spring, with the show's sixth and final season set to air on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

But it sounds like fans won't actually have to say a final goodbye to Hannah, Shosh, Marnie and Jessa, because a movie could already be in the pipeline.

'If someone wants to do the ['Girls'] movie, we'll do it,' Jenni Konner, one of the show's producers has said, with Dunham adding: 'Oh, we're doing the movie.'

Chances are the girls won't still be twenty-something Brooklynites next time we see them, though.

'I'd just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them,' added Dunham. 'But if HBO paid for two "Sex and the City" ones, they'd better pay for one of ours.'

When it comes to what the future holds for the 'Girls' girls, Dunham has already got it down. 'Before the show even premiered, Jenni and I lay in bed after our South by Southwest screening talking on the phone about the characters' whole lives,' she told The Hollywood Reporter. 'We were literally like, "She'll probably die this way."'

'Girls' season six starts on February 13 on Sky Atlantic

