The Fellowship reunite on Instagram 15 years after 'The Lord of the Rings' first hit cinemas

If you've ever seen one of the many 'Lord of the Rings' making-of docs, you'll know how well the Fellowship got along in real life: from wilderness camping trips to making comedy short films to naming Cate Blanchett 'Your Cuntliness', these nine actors were a riot of pranks, pratfalls and male-bonding antics. So it's hardly surprising that, for the the first film's 15th anniversary, at least some of them would get together to celebrate – and that the results would be posted on the internet.

Sadly, the full Fellowship weren't able to attend, but Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan and Orlando Bloom all got together in what appears to be a large village hall to mark the occasion. We've no idea what they discussed, or how jealous the others were or Viggo's recent surprise Oscar nomination. But as a public service, Monaghan posted a handful of snaps on his instagram account, so we can how much fun was had. Use the forks, guys! Oh wait, wrong franchise.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

