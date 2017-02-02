JK Rowling is queen of Twitter, shutting down haters with the power of sarcasm

If you’ve ever thought you want to be JK Rowling when you grow up, here’s one more reason. The author and super-impressive human being is hitting back at Trump-loving fans who are threatening to burn their Harry Potter books and DVDs in protest at her comments on the new president. And it’s absolutely magic.

I think he's got a crush on me. pic.twitter.com/eberOUoJt1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

The author has made no secret of her dislike of Donald Trump (remember her calling him worse than Voldemort?). But since his executive order on immigration, she has stepped up on her criticism. Rowling worked in the research department at human rights charity Amnesty International in London in her twenties, where it was her job to read the accounts written by victims of torture and persecution by oppressive regimes worldwide.

Now, dealing with haters, she's been putting her magical power of sarcasm to full use, with some biting putdowns.

Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals. https://t.co/EPsXoDodr7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

And if you’re wondering about Rowling's super-thick skin, here she is with a quote from Winston Churchill on why having one or two enemies is no bad thing.