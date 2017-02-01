Beyoncé is expecting twins. TWINS!

Holy effing moly. Beyoncé – undisputed queen of all living things on our planet earth – has just dropped the news that her and Jay Z are expecting twins. She broke the news with a pretty devastating Instagram post, depicting the singer veiled, surrounded by flowers and cradling her bump.

Accompanying the image is a short notice, credited to The Carters, which states:

'We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.'

Assuming that Bey and her destiny children are past the traditional 12-week period (of waiting to announce a pregnancy), that could mean that she'll be five-and-a-half months pregnant when she performs her headline slot at Coachella festival in April.

But if anyone can multi-task, we're pretty sure it's Beyoncé.

Congrats from us! Check out how Beyoncé broke the news here.

