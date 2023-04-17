London
Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre, 2023
Photo: Manuel Harlan

The best things to do on early May bank holiday in London

Make the most of those sweet three days off

Rosie Hewitson
Written by
Alex Sims
&
Rosie Hewitson
The Met Office will try and tell you that summer begins on June 21, but we know the truth. Summer really begins with that first May Bank Holiday, a time when we all silently agree to kiss goodbye to our sleeves and ditch our coats at the first whisper of sunshine. 

Consider these three days off work your chance to reacquaint yourself with summer in the city. Whether it’s hanging out in some of the capital’s best beer gardens, cooling off with some outdoor swimming, dining out in a fabulous alfresco restaurant, exploring London’s lush green spaces or browsing one of the city’s bustling markets

Check out our guide to the best events and things to do across London for the Bank Holiday weekend falling betweeen Saturday April 29 to Monday May 1 2023. 

RECOMMENDED: Read our full guide to the bank holiday in London

10 awesome Early May bank holiday events

Watch a barge pageant at a canalside party in Little Venice

1. Watch a barge pageant at a canalside party in Little Venice

  • Things to do
  • Little Venice

The pretty waterways of Little Venice will be even more colourful than usual as the Inland Waterways Association organises their annual gathering of canal boats. Over 100 boats will be moored along the stretch of the Grand Union Canal between Blomfield Road, Warwick Avenue and Warwick Crescent for the Canalway Cavalcade dressed up to the nines ready for the pageant, and visitors can expect plenty of very British fun including morris dancers and a real ale tent. There’ll also be trade stalls, live music, children’s activities and street food.

Read more
Catch a five-star art exhibition
Matt Greenwood

2. Catch a five-star art exhibition

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Art
  • South Bank

There’s plenty of top-notch shows to explore this weekend. From British artist Mike Nelson’s show ‘Extinction Beckons’ at the Haywood which takes you through dark rooms, scenes of abandoned buildings and dystopian, early-Ballardian environments. Or, see Peter Doig’s Courtauld show full of colourful, gorgeous works laced with longing. Otherwise, explore Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz’s huge, towering scultpures at her staggering Tate Modern show before it closes later this month. 

Read review
Celebrate Eid in Trafalgar Square
Photograph: Andy Parsons

3. Celebrate Eid in Trafalgar Square

  • Things to do
  • Trafalgar Square

This celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting for Ramadan, will take over Trafalgar Square for a family-friendly day of activities and events. Live music and performances will fill the main stage and street food stalls will offer fayre from India, Venezuela, Somalia and more. You’ll also find stalls dedicated to face painting and Mehndi, plus a ‘Creative Art Zone’ with calligraphy, storytelling and drama workshops. 

Read more
Get your groove on at a massive all-day party in Hackney Wick
Photograph: Queen's Yard Summer Party

4. Get your groove on at a massive all-day party in Hackney Wick

  • Clubs
  • House, disco and techno
  • Hackney Wick

Taking place across a whopping sixteen venues in and around Queen’s Yard in Hackney Wick – including the likes of The Yard, Colour Factory, CRATE brewery and 9294 - Queen’s Yard Summer Party is an always-popular day-to-night celebration of London’s vibrant dance music scene on the Saturday of the Bank Holiday weekend. More than 100 DJs or collectives feature on the whopping line-up, which ranges from beloved local selectors to more established international names playing everything from house and techno to garage and disco. The main event wraps up at 10.30pm, after which there’ll be official afterparties at Colour Factory and Village Underground. Artists include: Earful of Wax, Heléna Star, Michelle Manetti, mixtress, object blue, RAW SILK and Ruby Savage. Check out the full line-up here

Read more
Book in for an outdoor swim
© Fergus McNeill

5. Book in for an outdoor swim

  • Sport and fitness
  • Royal Docks

If you’re at the stage of open-water swimming where you now have a wetsuit in your wardrobe, you might be ready to register with the National Open Water Coaching Association, which provides safety bands and access to swim at specific locations. One of those locations is the London Royal Docks, a scenic spot that has set courses for casual swimmers. Whatever you do, do not forget that wetsuit, temperatures at the Docks can be less than 10°C, even in summer. London Royal Docks. Session days vary. £8 per swim + £12 annual membership fee. Find out how to register here

Read more
See an all-singing, all-dancing production of ‘Guys and Dolls’
Photo: Manuel Harlan

6. See an all-singing, all-dancing production of ‘Guys and Dolls’

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Tower Bridge

‘Guys and Dolls’ is a musical with a towering reputation and Nicolas Hytner’s Bridge production is a staggering achievement, a more or less flawless take that’s turned into something transcendent. This version of Frank Loesser’s 1950 classic uses a stunningly choreographed and an immaculately structured comedy bursting with deathless one-liners and wonderful characters. The whole thing ends in a big dance party – a moment of pure joy in a non-stop night of them. Perfect bank holiday theatre. 

Read review
Buy ticket
Look at red carpet gowns and Georgian finery in Kensington Palace’s blockbuster exhibition
Photograph: Couture dress and coat by Thom Browne worn by Lizzo to Met Gala 2022

7. Look at red carpet gowns and Georgian finery in Kensington Palace’s blockbuster exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Kensington

‘Crown to Couture’ is an immersive journey through the dresses and clothes of the Georgian era and an exploration of how these 200-year-old garments have inspired iconic red-carpet looks today. Everyone from Charles II to Lizzo and Lady Gaga are featured through the 200 objects on show. The opulent rooms at Kensington Palace have been transformed into a catwalk by Alexander McQueen’s production designer Joseph Bennett, so you can expect something royally special.

Read more
Walk beneath a massive dinosaur
Photograph: MEF, D. Pol/ Natural History Museum

8. Walk beneath a massive dinosaur

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • South Kensington

Patagotitan mayorum is a titanosaur whose giant thigh-bone was discovered poking out of the ground by an Argentinian rancher in 2010. Paleontologists spent a decade reconstructing patagotitan’s 37-metre skeleton out of the bones of six related beasts found nearby. The result has now been cast in stunning detail and shipped to London. Walk through the life and times of Patagotitan with the aid of artful and artily designed interactive animations. Kids can slap buttons and choose tactics to help the hatchlings escape fire, lightning, hunger, and various predators on the journey to adulthood and walk beneath the dino skeleton, which is so vast its tail pokes out of the gallery. 

Read review
Mark 50 years of Bowie’s ‘Aladdin Sane’ at this exhbition dedicated to the Lb
Photograph: Photo Duffy/ Duffy Archive & The David Bowie Archive

9. Mark 50 years of Bowie’s ‘Aladdin Sane’ at this exhbition dedicated to the Lb

  • Things to do
  • South Bank

Prepare to feel very old. It’s been 50 years since David Bowie released the iconic 1973 album ‘Aladdin Sane’. To celebrate the cultural landmark, Southbank Centre is hosting a two-month-long exhibition exploring how it was created along with special gigs and events. See the album’s famous artwork by Brian Duffy and the cultural context in which it was created. 

Read more
Feed cute little lambs at Surrey Docks Farm
Photograph: Andy Parsons

10. Feed cute little lambs at Surrey Docks Farm

  • Attractions
  • Farms
  • Surrey Quays

When it comes to baby animals to cuddle up to in spring, tiny lambs are obviously the GOAT. Surrey Docks Farm, a sweet little site right next to the Thames with its own blacksmithery, puts on lamb-feeding sessions almost every day during the season. You’ll have to book your slot a week in advance in case the little guys need a rest (they’re pretty tiny after all).

Read more

Not floating your boat? See what else is going on

Bank holiday in London

Bank holiday in London

  • Things to do

If lying in bed with a box set was your initial bank holiday plan, scrap it – there’s too much going on to stay indoors.

Read more
