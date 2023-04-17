Make the most of those sweet three days off

The Met Office will try and tell you that summer begins on June 21, but we know the truth. Summer really begins with that first May Bank Holiday, a time when we all silently agree to kiss goodbye to our sleeves and ditch our coats at the first whisper of sunshine.

Consider these three days off work your chance to reacquaint yourself with summer in the city. Whether it’s hanging out in some of the capital’s best beer gardens, cooling off with some outdoor swimming, dining out in a fabulous alfresco restaurant, exploring London’s lush green spaces or browsing one of the city’s bustling markets.

Check out our guide to the best events and things to do across London for the Bank Holiday weekend falling betweeen Saturday April 29 to Monday May 1 2023.

RECOMMENDED: Read our full guide to the bank holiday in London