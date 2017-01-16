Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia won't be digitally recreated for future Star Wars films

Carrie Fisher's iconic Star Wars character Princess Leia will not be digitally recreated for future movies, Lucasfilm has confirmed.

Rumours had been rife that a CGI Leia could appear in upcoming episodes of the sci-fi franchise, after Fisher passed away aged 60 last month.

It wouldn't have been the first time. A young Princess Leia was digitally recreated in recent release 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', which also featured Grand Moff Tarkin, the Death Star commander portrayed by the late Peter Cushing in 'Star Wars: A New Hope'.

But Lucasfilm has responded to the rumours to say they have 'no plans' to bring Leia back.

'We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,' the production company said in a statement.

'Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.'

Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', which will be in UK cinemas December 15.

