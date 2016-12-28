Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill lead tributes to late 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher

Hollywood stars, friends and colleagues have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher. The 'Star Wars' actress passed away yesterday aged 60, four days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight to Los Angeles.
Fisher was most well known for playing Star Wars's Princess Leia. She first took on the role in 1977, recently appearing in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'. She will also star in upcoming movie 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', which wrapped earlier this year.
Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement: 'It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 (16:55 GMT) this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.'
Her 'Star Wars' co-stars have been quick to pay tribute. 'Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,' Harrison Ford said in a statement to PEOPLE. 'Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.' While Mark Hamill posted a simple message on social media:
Friends, fans and fellow co-stars also took to social media to remember the star:
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ