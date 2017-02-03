City envy: there’s a screensaver art exhibition in Rotterdam

Our generation has retro computer visuals burned into our retinas, and here’s a new show that turns that fact into high art. ‘Sleep Mode: The Art of the Screensaver’ is an exhibition by Dutch-Brazilian artist Rafaël Rozendaal, reclaiming humble screensavers as ‘moving digital artworks’ that are paradoxically ‘designed to be shown when no one is looking at them’ (deep).

Visitors to Het Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam are promised massive projections of 26 ‘well-known’ screensavers (no cheap imitations here) including the Windows logo, 3D pipes and, our personal favourite, the flying toasters. What’s more they’ll be transformed using reflections and light, from bog-standard screensavers into ‘spatial experiences’. This could make for the ultimate geeky city break.

