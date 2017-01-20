City envy: we want a food waste supermarket like Leeds

Here’s an unpalatable stat for you: in the UK we throw away 10 million tonnes of fresh food a year. Thankfully, one city has decided to do something about the problem. The UK’s first food-waste supermarket has just opened in the Leeds suburb of Pudsey.

The Sharehouse sells surplus food donated by restaurants, allotments, supermarkets and other local businesses, most of which would otherwise have ended up in landfill. Shoppers can snap up anything from fresh bread to veg on a ‘pay as you feel’ donation basis, either in cash or offering up their skills or time.

The Real Junk Food Project, a campaigning group that already runs food waste cafés around the country, is behind the brilliant scheme – and they’re planning to roll it out to every city in the UK, so watch this space for a London Sharehouse.

We’re also envious of Detroit’s tiny homes for the homeless.