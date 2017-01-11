David Bowie's 'No Plan' video was filmed in a laundrette in Brockley

It’s been a year since we said goodbye to Brixton’s very own Starman, but that hasn’t stopped David Bowie from unleashing more surprises on us. The day before what would have been Bowie's seventieth birthday, the BBC debuted the video for ‘No Plan’ – one of Bowie's three final recordings which, along with 'Lazarus' from 'Blackstar', have been released as a posthumous EP.

Directed by Tom Hingston, the video shows a group of passersby gathering to watch rows of televisions in a rain-drizzled shop window as images of space travel flash across their screens. But it turns out the 'shop' is actually a laundrette in Brockley. Tongues began wagging in Brockley when, a few weeks ago, the laundrette on Endwell Road appeared to be having something of a makeover. But it turns out it was all in aid of Bowie, being rechristened Newton Electric – a nod to his role in 'The Man Who Fell to Earth'.

Any eagle-eyed music fans may also notice the ‘Foxgrove Road' sign outside the shop, which is the Beckenham road where Bowie grew up.



